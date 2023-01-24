U.S. preparing delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine - report

Zelensky calls for tank talks to 'end with decisions'

The United States is preparing a shipment of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, according to U.S. media on Tuesday.

Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressing the West to send more advanced military equipment, the move would overturn US policy to not send tanks to Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder had no comment on the alleged decision by the Biden administration. "Anytime that we’ve provided Ukraine with a type of system, we’ve provided the training and sustainment capabilities with that," he said.

The training needed to operate the Abrams tanks means that their delivery is unlikely it will make an immediate impact on the ground. All the same, such an announcement, reportedly slated for as soon as Wednesday, will be a significant victory for Ukraine.

The UK announced last week it is sending 14 Challenger 2 tanks, as Ukraine is pushing for more military aid. Zelensky has said talks on tank shipments "must end with decisions."

Germany has also reportedly agreed to send Leopard tanks to Ukrainian troops fighting Russia’s invasion, now in its 12th month.

Russia has warned not to send tanks to Kyiv, saying it considers it an escalation.