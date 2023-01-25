Germany agrees to send Ukraine Leopard tanks, gives approval to other states

'The aim is to quickly assemble two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine'

Germany on Wednesday approved the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, after weeks of pressure from Kyiv and many allies.

Berlin will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks and is also granting approval for other European countries to send tanks from their own stocks to Ukraine, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

"The aim is to quickly assemble two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine," he said.

Training of Ukrainian troops in Germany will began soon, he added. Berlin will also provide ammunition, logistics and maintenance for the tanks, according to the statement.

"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our abilities," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He is expected to address German parliament on the issue in the coming hours.

UK's Prime minister Rishi Sunak, who was the first to announce sending tanks to Ukraine, welcomed the "right decision" by Berlin. Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki also thanked Germany for the decision. The announcement comes on the 45th birthday of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

German-made battle tanks is one of Kyiv's long-time requests from its European allies. Berlin was reluctant to provide them and to give approval to Poland to send their Leopards to Ukraine until the United States promised to give Kyiv their Abrams tanks first. Europe currently has around 2,500 Leopard tanks.

Moscow said earlier on Wednesday that if Western countries supply Ukraine with heavy tanks they will be destroyed on the battlefield.

"Technologically, this is a failed plan. This is an overestimation of the potential that this will add to the Ukrainian army," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These tanks burn like all the rest. They are just very expensive."