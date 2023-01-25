Analysis: Western tanks can give Ukraine fresh momentum to seize back territory

12 western nations are set to deliver close to 100 modern main battle tanks directly to Ukraine

German tanks will once again slug it out with Russian ones in the Ukrainian winter. Germany is set to deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian front, and the United States will send 30 of its own M1 Abrams to combat the Russian invasion forces, according to reports.

"It appears this was the result of a compromise worked out between the U.S. and Germany, under which the U.S. would make this commitment to provide these tanks, the Abrams tanks, sometime in the future so that Germany would give the okay for Poland to send the Leopard tanks to Ukraine now,” noted Matthew Lee, the Diplomatic Correspondent for the Associated Press.

The tanks could be a game changer - Kyiv fears a new Russian offensive as the weather warms, and western tanks could give Ukraine fresh momentum to seize back Russian-occupied territory, putting the invaders on the back foot.

“It is important not to lose sight of reality: It is not about five, or 10 or 15 tanks. The need is larger," cautioned Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1618209229348773891 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The first approvals for the tank transfers begin today—but approval and delivery are very different matters. While the tanks are already deployed in weapons depots across Europe, training and logistics are far more difficult.

"The M1 is a complex weapons system that is challenging to maintain, as we've talked about. That was true yesterday. It's true today. It'll be true in the future. Again, without getting into hypotheticals, any time that we provided Ukraine with any type of system, we provided the training and sustainment capabilities with that,” explained Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon Press Secretary.

All told, 12 western nations are set to deliver close to 100 modern main battle tanks directly to Ukraine. Kyiv has demanded 300 tanks - a very unlikely number - but even a fraction of that could make a difference in the war.