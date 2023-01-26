Controversy mounts in Russia over release of convicted murderers serving with Wagner

Criticism prompts an extraordinary tirade from Prigozhin to defend the practice of recruiting and then releasing hardened killers'

At least one notorious murderer released from Russian prisons to fight on the front lines in Ukraine returned to civilian life, local media reported this week. The revelations triggered outrage in Russia, drawing criticism of the recruitment of convicts by the mercenary Wagner Group.

Founded in 2014, the feared and secretive private army has been involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East before it received international attention over its involvement in Russia's invasion of its neighbor, including some of the worst brutalities perpetrated by the Russians. Earlier this week it was blacklisted by Washington as a "transnational criminal organization."

Wagner began conscripting convicts to fight in Ukraine after its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, promised a pardon if prisoners survived six months at the front. The recruits included contract killers, murderers and career criminals some of whom are now eligible to return to civilian life in Russia, having served six months on the battlefield.

One of the newly released is especially notorious. Saint Petersburg real estate entrepreneur Alexander Tyutin was sentenced for 23 years in jail in 2018 for hiring a killer to assassinate his business partner's entire family, including his wife, 11-year-old son, and 15-year-old daughter, all of whom were murdered with heinous brutality.

Reports that Tyutin was seen back in Saint Petersburg sent shockwaves through Russian social media, prompting Prigozhin to launch into an extraordinary tirade, defending the practice of recruiting and then releasing hardened killers.

"Let me explain to you the thinking behind prisoners' involvement in the war in Ukraine. A certain prisoner killed, as a realtor, a family of four. You don't know this family and you have never met its members. But you resent the fact," he wrote on the Telegram channel of his catering business.

"This prisoner went to war and died. Or perhaps survived by some miracle. He is a murderer, and on the battlefield he is worth three, four or even more dandelion boys, whose lips are still wet with mother's milk," he said, referring in contemptuous terms to fresh recruits. "Among those dandelion boys are your son, your father and your husband."

"You are more willing to let a killer realtor go to war than your loved ones, who, unlike the killer realtor, you will probably get back in flag-draped coffins. Only don't look into the coffins, because instead of the pale, powdered faces you are used to seeing at funerals, blissfully awaiting departure for heaven, you will see pieces of flesh torn apart by shrapnel from enemy munitions."