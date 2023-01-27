Ukraine comes under Russian missile onslaught

Air raid alarms sounded across Ukraine on Thursday amid Russian air strikes after Germany and the United States said they would send Ukraine tanks

The danger of Russian air attacks remained high on Friday, Ukraine's military said, a day after Russian missiles and drones killed at least 11 people.

This comes after Ukraine received promises from Western allies to supply the country with tanks, seemingly provoking the response from Russia. Moscow focused mortar and artillery fire on more than 60 towns and villages on Thursday in an arc of territory.

Ukraine's army command said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in various places over the previous 24 hours and struck command and control points, a troop concentration, two artillery concentration areas and an ammunition depot, according to Reuters reports.

Air raid alarms sounded across Ukraine on Thursday amid Russian air strikes after Germany and the United States said they would send Ukraine dozens of modern tanks. Ukraine's military said it shot down 47 of 59 Russian missiles while Russia launched 37 air strikes, 17 of them using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. All drones were downed, the military said.

Eleven people were killed and 11 wounded in the drone and missile strikes, which spanned 11 regions and also damaged 35 buildings, a State Emergency Service spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

Along with Germany and the U.S., Canada, Poland, Britain, Finland and Norway said they would send tanks while several more allies including France, Spain and the Netherlands were considering sending tanks too.