Ukraine says repels attack in eastern Donetsk

Ukraine's military on Sunday said it had repelled an attack in the eastern part of the Donetsk region. However, Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village, known as Blahodatne.

"Units of Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of... Blahodatne... in the Donetsk region," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily morning report, referring to fighting on Saturday. It added that its forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 13 other settlements in the Donetsk region.

The Wagner Group said on the Telegram messaging app on Saturday that its units had taken control of Blahodatne. However, the group - designated by the United States as a transnational criminal organization - has previously made premature claims of success.

Additionally, four civilians were killed, one in Bakhmut, and 17 wounded in Russian attacks on the region on Saturday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

This comes amid promises from the United States, Germany and other countries for tanks. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide said that expedited talks were under way between Ukraine and its allies about its requests for long-range missiles.