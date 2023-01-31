Biden says U.S. will not provide F-16s to Ukraine

Last week Western states approved the delivery of heavy tanks to Ukraine, a departure from a previous position that this could trigger backlash from Russia

President Joe Biden said Monday the United States would not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as Kyiv expands the list of weaponry it needs to be better able to drive Russian forces from occupied territories.

Ukraine's defense minister last week said he will now push for Western fourth- generation fighter planes such as the U.S. F-16 after securing supplies of battle tanks.

Biden on Monday also said he will visit Poland but does not know when after reports suggested he is considering a trip to Europe to coincide with the February 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Western countries including the United States and Germany approved the delivery of heavy battle tanks to Ukraine.

The move is a departure from a previous position that tanks were considered a step too far in their support for Ukraine and could risk a widening backlash from Russia.

But Biden on Monday appeared to draw the line on supplying American fighter jets to Ukraine.

"No," he said when asked by reporters at the White House if he was in favor of sending F-16s or others.