Netanyahu open to Ukraine-Russia mediation role – if asked

Netanyahu claims he received an 'unofficial' request to mediate last year, but refused because he was not prime minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would consider mediating between Russia and Ukraine if asked by them and the U.S., in an interview Tuesday with CNN.

"If asked by all relevant parties, I'll certainly consider it, but I’m not pushing myself in," Netanyahu told CNN's Jake Tapper.

It would have to come at the "right time and the right circumstances," and also with the blessings of the U.S. — "You can't have too many cooks in the kitchen," he said.

This comes as Ukraine and Russia are deadlocked in a war that began last February, as Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Cities throughout Ukraine are still enduring missile attacks, while Ukrainian troops remain embattled with Russia's military in the eastern part of the country.

While the war has been internationally condemned, including by Israel, Jerusalem has stopped short of providing weapons to Ukrainian forces, retaining relations with Russia. Therefore, Israel may be uniquely positioned to help the sides reach a breakthrough and end the deadly conflict.

He told CNN that he received an "unofficial" request last year, at the start of the Russian invasion, for him to mediate, but he turned this down because he was not prime minister. "One prime minister at a time," he said.

Earlier in January, an advisor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Netanyahu could be "an effective mediator."