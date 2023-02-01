U.S. to give Ukraine rockets with 94 mile range - report

GPS-guided GLSDB glide bomb produced by Boeing will enable the Ukrainian army to hit targets that have been previously out of its reach

The U.S. is set to provide Ukraine with over 2 billion worth of military aid, including longer-range rockets for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, a report said Tuesday.

Two unnamed U.S. officials who were briefed on the matter told Reuters that the aid package is expected to be announced this week and would also include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons.

One the sources said that $1.725 billion that would come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) would be partially spent on the purchase of the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB). These new weapons have a range of 94 miles and should serve as a replacement for 185-mile range ATACMS missiles that Ukraine has previously requested, but wouldn’t receive. Earlier on Monday, Washington also rejected Kyiv's appeal for F-16 fighter jets.

Still, the GPS-guided GLSDB glide bomb produced by Boeing will enable the Ukrainian army to hit targets that have been previously out of its reach and thwart Russian attacks. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging the West to speed up arms deliveries amid Russia’s latest push in the eastern regions of Ukraine. A report emerged on Wednesday saying that a meeting between Zelensky, U.S. President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda may take place in Warsaw.