North Korea to send personnel to Russia-occupied Donbas - report

300 to 500 men are likely to be deployed to Ukraine in mid-February or March

North Korea ordered trading companies to send selected personnel to Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbas occupied by Russia to participate in construction works, media reported Thursday.

A source cited by Daily NK said the government order that required the deployment of young men between the ages of 19 and 27 was issued on January 20. It listed several trading companies, including Cholhyon Construction affiliated with North Korea’s Defense Ministry, and Kumrung Construction linked to the Social Security Ministry.

The outlet suggested that North Korea will send soldiers and police personnel to Ukraine. The report also cited a source in Russia claiming that Pyongyang told the companies to complete the selection of staff by the end of January.

According to the source, the personnel is likely to be deployed to Ukraine in mid-February or March. The first batch of personnel is likely to consist of 300 to 500 men, the source added.

It was not specified what kind of works the North Koreans would perform in Ukraine. However, the report said it was unlikely they would fight as mercenaries.

The report cited an agreement between Pyongyang and Moscow that allegedly contained a clause protecting North Koreans from being involved in military actions. Thus, the selected personnel would likely participate in the reconstruction works and restoring buildings and roads destroyed during the war.