Germany authorizes manufacturers to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Leopard 1s are the forerunner of modern Leopard 2 battle tanks that Kyiv has asked for

Germany on Friday announced that it issued authorization for Leopard 1 tanks to be deployed in Ukraine to assist in Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

After weeks of sustained pressure from Kyiv and its Western allies, Berlin last month agreed to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its military stocks and to give other European Union states permission to do so as well. However, local manufacturers are also willing to send older tanks they have in storage.

"I can confirm... that an export license has been issued," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told journalists, referring to Leopard 1s, which are forerunners to the modern Leopard 2s.

He said more details would emerge in the coming days and weeks. According to the German magazine Der Spiegel, the announcement concerned 29 Leopard 1s, which were in storage at a military manufacturer. The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper also reported that two manufacturers want to restore dozens of Leopard 1 tanks to send them to Ukraine.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington will provide Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks. Berlin had earlier said it would not send Kyiv any Leopards unless Washington agreed to deploy Abrams first.