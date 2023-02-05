Moscow, Tehran to build Iranian-designed drone factory in Russia - report

Report appears to confirm that the two rogue states are developing a 'full-fledged defense partnership'

Russia will build a new factory for the mass production of Iranian-designed drones to be deployed in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing "officials from a country aligned with the U.S." The reported cooperation provides yet another sign of deepening ties between the two rogue states.

The report cited a visit to Russia by a high-level Iranian delegation in order to approve the location of the plant in the Russia city of Yelabuga and thrush out other details to get the project up-and-running. The intent behind the project is developing a faster drone that would bypass Ukrainian air defenses.

The report says the plant is expected to produce at least 6,000 drones in the coming years.

Iran is supplying attack drones to Russia for use against Ukraine; this was acknowledged by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who said last year that his country transferred "a limited number of drones" to the regime of President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden administration repeatedly charged that Russia and Iran are developing a “full-fledged defense partnership” and Moscow was training Iranian pilots to fly Russian jet fighters.

“Iran has now become Russia’s top military backer,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month. “Iran must cease its support for Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity.”