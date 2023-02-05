Full-throated denunciation of Russia, loan, help with missile defenses are among Kyiv's condition for top-level meeting

Ukraine put several demands to Israel ahead of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s upcoming visit to Kyiv, including a full-throated denunciation of the Russian invasion and endorsement the country’s territorial integrity, the Hebrew-language Walla news site reported Sunday citing Israeli and Ukrainian officials.

According to the report, Ukraine additionally requested that Israel approve a $500 million loan and help Ukraine boost its missile defenses. Israel is considered a world leader in the anti-missile batteries with its famed Iron Dome system, which shoots down the vast majority of the rockets fired at the Jewish state by Palestinian terrorists.

Israel, a key ally of NATO and western militaries, has so far refused to send weapons to Ukraine, despite pressure to do so, opting instead to focus its efforts on providing humanitarian aid; yet there are reports this policy could change under the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Ukrainian official quoted in the report said that whether Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky would meet with Cohen rides on Israel’s willingness to accept the demands.

Following initial hesitance, Israel issued repeated condemnations of Russian aggression against its neighbor, though in relatively muted terms; Jerusalem's circumspection is usually attributed to the large number of Jews residing in Russia.

An advisor for Zelensky said last month that Netanyahu—a vastly experienced statesman famed for his political acumen—could be "an effective mediator" vis-à-vis Russia, a role at which Netanyahu's predecessor Naftali Bennett had a go in the early stages of the invasion, launched by the Kremlin a year ago.

Bennett said in an interview Saturday that at the beginning of the Ukraine war Russian President Vladimir Putin promised him that he wouldn’t kill Zelensky. According to Bennett, the conversation took place during his three-hour meeting with Putin in early March 2022 when he flew to Moscow attempting to mediate the then-unfolding conflict.