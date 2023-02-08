Ukraine’s Zelensky expected to visit Brussels on Thursday

The invitation comes after top European officials came to Kyiv last week and reiterated the bloc’s support

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Brussels on Thursday to meet European leaders and address parliament.

Zelensky has only made one trip abroad since the beginning of the Russian invasion last February. In December he was received in Washington, where he addressed the Congress.

European Council chief Charles Michel invited Zelensky to take part in a "future summit" of the 27 EU nations "in person" on Monday. A source at the European parliament told AFP there was the "likelihood of an extraordinary Plenary Session on Thursday, February 9 with the presence of Volodymyr Zelensky."

However, the potential trip is still under consideration due to security risks. The Ukrainian presidency did not confirm the visit.

The invitation comes after top European officials came to Kyiv last week and reiterated the bloc’s support amid the intensified Russian offensive in the east of Ukraine. Zelensky is expected to thank his European allies for providing financial and military aid and urge them to stay united in backing Ukraine.