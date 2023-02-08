10 Downing Street says Zelensky will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address Parliament.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain on Wednesday, his first trip to the country since the war began nearly a year ago, and his second war-time foreign trip overall.

The British government said Zelensky will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address Parliament. "As part of today's talks, the prime minister will offer to bolster the UK's training offer for Ukrainian troops, including expanding it to fighter jet pilots to ensure Ukraine can defend its skies well into the future," a statement from Sunak's office said.

The surprise visit will include an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Britain is among the biggest military backers of Ukraine, having sent the country upward of 2 billion pounds ($2,5 billion) in armaments and equipment. Zelensky's visit comes as Sunak announced Britain will train Ukrainian pilots on “NATO-standard fighter jets.”

It will be Zelensky’s second known trip abroad since Russia launched the brutal full-scale invasion of its neighbor. He visited Washington in December, addressing the U.S. Congress.