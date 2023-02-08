'London has stood with Kyiv since day one, from the first seconds and minutes' of Russia’s invasion, Zelensky says

Russia’s impending defeat will deal a fatal blow to the very idea of war of aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the British parliament on Wednesday. The leader said that Ukraine and its allies formed a “true coalition of friends,” achieving “remarkable” results.

“London has stood with Kyiv since day one,” Zelensky said, “from the first seconds and minutes” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago. "The world needs your leadership, Britain. Just as it needs Ukrainian bravery."

Addressing members of the lower and upper houses in parliament's Westminster Hall, Zelensky "emphasized the importance for Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons from allies to stop the Russian offensive and liberate all temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories."

"I appeal to you and the world... for combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom," he told lawmakers.