Zelensky acknowledges that the situation is 'getting tougher'

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers were airlifted to eastern Ukraine as part of an offensive planned after 15 February, according to the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk region.

The west of Luhansk region has been an area of intense battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces since the start of the Russian invasion almost a year ago.

"We are seeing more and more reserves being deployed in our direction," said Serhiy Haidai, adding he expected a three-pronged Russian advance.

Intel cited by a monitor appeared to confirm the official's estimate. According to the Critical Threats Project, advancing Russian forces include regiments of the 144th and 3rd Motor Rifle Division and a regiment of the 90th Tank Division; aerial cover is provided by "elements of the 76th Airborne Division."

Meanwhile shelling of the city has subsided because, Haidai said, “the Russians have been saving ammunition for a large-scale offensive.”

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the situation was getting tougher.

Russia, he said, was "throwing more and more of its forces at breaking down our defense."