'Massive' Russian attacks target infrastructure, other sites, says Ukraine

Ukraine reported on Friday morning a large Russian attack on infrastructure, with missiles being fired toward Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, "the enemy struck cities and critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine," adding that the Russians had deployed seven Iranian-made drones, six Kalibr cruise missiles and "up to 35 anti-aircraft guided missiles."

"The enemy struck the cities and critical infrastructure of Ukraine," it said in a statement. Photos showed plumes of smoke rising from the eastern Ukraine's largest city, Kharkiv. Additionally, the mayor of Kharkiv confirmed an infrastructure facility there had been hit and warned of possible power outages as a result.

Reuters journalists heard at least three explosions in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo said that several facilities in eastern, southern and western Ukraine had been hit, causing disruption to power supply. Ukrenergo said Russia attacked Ukraine's grid overnight with drones and missiles, targeting power stations and transmission facilities.

Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last year and, since last October, has waged a campaign of massed missile strikes targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure.