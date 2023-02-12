Russia's Wagner leader claims to have captured area near Bakhmut

'Today, Wagner's assault units took the town of Krasna Hora,' Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement

The head of Russia’s paramilitary group Wagner on Sunday said his troops took a Ukrainian village in the east a few miles from the key city of Bakhmut - which Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

"Today, Wagner's assault units took the town of Krasna Hora," Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement. However, AFP was unable to independently confirm the claims.

Although experts have disputed Bakhmut's strategic significance, as the conflict has drawn on, the city has emerged as a crucial political and symbolic prize.

AP Photo/Libkos Soldiers of the Ukrainian 3rd Army Assault Brigade of the Special Operations Forces "Azov" approach their armored U.S. Hummer vehicle in position near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Yet, despite the Kremlin's denials, rivalry between the paramilitary Wagner group and the Russian army has surfaced during the battle for Bakhmut.

On January 11, Prigozhin asserted that his troops had taken over the salt-mining city of Soledar, which had a pre-war population of about 10,000 people, close to Bakhmut. Then, the Russian defense ministry only said two days later that Moscow's forces were controlling the town.

"After the capture of Soledar and the mass hype saying that there were other (soldiers) besides Wagner in Soledar, of course, the guys were very frustrated," Prigozhin said Sunday. "Within a 31 miles radius, more or less, only Wagner fighters remain, and they will take Bakhmut.”