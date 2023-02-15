Analysis: Zelensky's ascent to fame will face new hurdles in year ahead

Zelensky's image has even become a symbol of the struggle for freedom and courage in various demonstrations and protests in the world - unrelated to the war

“Our national colors are today an international symbol to the whole world, a symbol of courage and indomitability.” With these words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky summed up the year in his nation’s parliament.

Where once Ukrainians took pride in having foreign friends, now people around the globe see it as an honor to count Ukrainians among their friends, Zelensky said.

His words are the essence of this year's turnaround for Ukraine as a country, and for many of its citizens, Zelensky can take credit for contributing to that. During this past year of the war, Zelensky became the representative of the country and its citizens, his image emblazoned on dozens of newspaper front pages and magazine covers. He’s delivered his straightforward and simple message in countless interviews, speeches at international forums, and meetings with public opinion shapers.

For people outside Ukraine, Zelensky became the face of the civil and military struggle, a figurehead of Ukrainian national resilience. The messages he records nightly for Ukrainian citizens are no less intended for the international arena: embodying within them a message to world leaders, either gratitude or implicit criticism. His image has even become a symbol of the struggle for freedom and courage in various demonstrations and protests in the world that are not related to the war.

Daniel LEAL / AFP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after arriving at 10 Downing Street in central London.

The entertainer

Zelensky, who has more experience in entertainment than in politics, exudes a certain immaturity and authenticity. Despite his popularity in the world, he manages to preserve a feeling of speaking at eye level, and in a spontaneous and natural manner. One can clearly identify the qualities in Zelensky that endear him to people during his visit to Washington - his first visit outside of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24.

At their first meeting in the Oval Office, Zelensky presented U.S. President Joe Biden with an award given to a Ukrainian soldier, while repeatedly thanking the American public and president for supporting his country. In those moments, he gave the impression of a man speaking without a prepared text - his words spontaneous and from the heart - at times even appearing embarrassed by his situation. But underneath it all was a feeling of sincerity and pride.

As an entertainer who has worked for many years in media, Zelensky understands television and how to attract attention. He knows how to make people laugh, or when to show that he is impressed or touched, and this enables him to get as many people as possible to connect with his message.

Aaron Chown/Pool via AP British King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, at Buckingham Palace, London

Internal criticism

Inside Ukraine, the attitude towards Zelensky is a little different and it would be inaccurate to automatically associate the citizens of Ukraine with their president. It is also misleading to think that those who refuse Ukraine's compromises with Russia are automatically on Zelensky's side, or consider themselves his supporters.

Yes, Ukrainians respect him and give him their support during wartime for the essential efforts he is making on the international stage. But in Ukraine, there is also traditionally a high level of distrust towards authority, and citizens know when to criticize their leaders, and when to make them listen to criticism. The war effort and the unity required at this time have put aside the prominent political battles, but have not done away with them completely.

One recent example is the sharp criticism that arose within the country following a problematic statement from Oleksii Arestovych, one of Zelensky's advisors. Arestovych wrongly claimed that an apartment building in Dnipro was hit and destroyed as a result of a Ukrainian interception of a Russian missile. The harsh public criticism did not leave much choice, and to avoid damaging the image of the president’s entire office, Arestovych announced his resignation.

Another example is a massive dismissal of Ukrainian officials - including in the defense ministry and the President’s office - following several corruption scandals. After a year of the war, which brought poverty and unemployment alongside glory to Ukrainians, it is crucial for Zelensky to show the public, and his Western financial backers, that Ukraine is cleaning shop. Not only is the war shaping the world’s geopolitical and historical view of Ukraine, but it also bringing hope for the growth of a healthy civil society and political environment.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hold a joint press conference in Washington DC

The president’s standing

Support for Zelensky within Ukraine soared with the start of the war - to over 90 percent. But it wasn't always like that. Only about a quarter of Ukrainians supported him about two months before the invasion.

It can be assumed that his refusal to heed Western urges to flee Kyiv - and his insistence on leading his nation irrespective of threats to his own life - contributed to this change in perception. Zelensky maintains his popularity because he does things the right way in the international arena and brings pride to his people.

But the voices questioning his performance before the war have not vanished: including criticism regarding his disdain for warnings that preceded the invasion; a lack of readiness in the south of the country, much of which fell to the Russians; and a reduction in defense budgets prior to the war.

Zelensky tries not to get into issues of internal criticism and wants to deal with the big picture, which is more significant and vital these days. The president is currently engaged in an intensive effort to unite and maintain the international coalition seeking a Ukrainian victory.

He knows that this is the role of his lifetime, which he must win, for his country, for himself and against any internal criticism.