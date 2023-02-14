Russian-Ukrainian conflict: Prelude to third world war?

The next step is supplying Kyiv with combat aircraft, a measure which would represent a notorious, even if still indirect, involvement of NATO in the conflict

A year after the start of hostilities against Ukraine, Russia is preparing its great spring offensive.

Iran and North Korea are assisting it with an ever-increasing supply of devastating armaments, including the famous suicide bomber drones. For their part, the United States and Europe are forced to consolidate the Ukrainian forces with an equally increased supply of ammunition and anti-aircraft defense equipment, as well as an impressive quantity of armored vehicles and weapons, shells of all calibers, including a recent supply of tanks that require direct training of Ukrainian troops.

There is a gradual shift from initially purely defensive and humanitarian support to tactical and offensive support. The next step envisaged is the possible supply of combat aircraft, a measure which would represent a notorious, even if still indirect, involvement of NATO in the conflict. Implication in the face of which Russia’s President Vladimir Putin threatens, no more and no less, with the use of nuclear weapons.

Late January, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, visiting Seoul, asked South Korea "to increase its military support for Ukraine." He warned of a possible victory for "tyranny", clearly admitting that Ukraine has become the line of defense against an aggressor who threatens the free world. Could it become its outpost or even its spearhead?

Along with the military measures, the economic sanctions imposed on Russia have had the effect of pushing the latter to call on China to help circumvent them. In fact, a new corridor linking Russia to Iran, to escape any American or European control, now extends to Southeast Asia, via India. The Asian countries as a whole refuse any involvement, contenting themselves for the moment with a complicit and benevolent silence with regard to the Kremlin.

These days, however, China has broken its silence and, pointing an accusing finger at the United States, has called on Washington to immediately halt its arms shipments to Ukraine. China's Foreign Ministry said "the United States is the biggest initiator" of the situation.

"If they really cared about the Ukrainian people, they would stop the delivery of weapons," said a spokesman for Chinese diplomacy. "They prolong the conflict and make it more intense. It is necessary to responsibly promote rapid de-escalation and create a favorable environment and conditions for peace negotiations."

These statements reveal how the scaling up of aid to Ukraine constitutes an “escalation” and an extension of the conflict beyond its regional dimension first, then beyond the borders of Europe, to spread little by little to the rest of the planet.

On the side of Latin America, or even Africa, without forgetting the Arab countries, everyone is showing reluctance. Brazil and Argentina have just refused to send weapons to Kyiv. Brazilian President Lula da Silva has rejected a request from the German government to supply Leopard tank ammunition to Ukraine. Many nations remain dependent on Russia for their energy and food needs. Brazil, for example, cannot do without the import of Russian fertilizers for its agriculture. But, under pressure from the United States on the one hand, and from China on the other, these nations will soon have to end up choosing a side.

At the same time, a possible enlargement of Europe (Bosnia, Moldova) and NATO (Sweden, Finland) accentuates this division by "blocks" which recalls the times of the Cold War. Like back then, the countries that make up today's European Union are once again under American rule against the East and China. There is no doubt that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict gives rise to a new geostrategic equation that has nothing to reassure.

Faced with this worrying situation, the question arises of the feasibility of a "de-escalation", of a possible peace treaty or possible modalities of a ceasefire. Unless it's already too late to roll back the clocks. Alarmists, including human rights activist and lawyer Arno Klarsfeld, speak of the risk of world war. And accuse Ukraine of doing everything to drag NATO into it. The title of the petition that Klarsfeld posted online is significant: "No to a Third World War for Donbas!"