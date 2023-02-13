Arms that define the conflict: The weapons fueling the war in Ukraine

What has profoundly shaped the battlefield in Ukraine? And perhaps the future of war?

The war in Ukraine has raged for an entire year now, with territory seized back and forth in bloody exchanges with arms old and new. From Soviet-era stockpiles to the latest wonder weapons - what has profoundly shaped the battlefield in Ukraine? And perhaps the future of war?

"Over 20 days, supported by artillery, anti-tank missiles, Javelins - we bypassed the enemy from the right and the left and destroyed their equipment,” said one Ukrainian soldier. “We forced the enemy to retreat."

The Javelin dominated the war's earliest days, an anti-tank missile launcher sent to Ukraine en mass that left burnt-out Russian armored convoys in its wake.

And as below, so above - Ukraine's skies were dominated by a newcomer to the weapons arena: the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB-2, a cheap combat drone with no export restrictions that preyed on Russian armor. Chief Technical Officer of Baykar Technology, Selcuk Bayraktar, said: "Bayraktar TB2 is doing what it was supposed to do: taking out some of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems, artillery systems, and armored vehicles.”

Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP A Romanian army HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) launcher takes part in the "EAGLE ROYAL 23," a joint Romanian, French and US exercise at Capu Midia firing range north of Constanta, on the Black Sea shore.

But delaying actions don't win wars - force multipliers do. And for Ukraine, the U.S.-made HIMARS-guided rocket launcher has been Kyiv's most effective weapon to date. Linked to satellite targeting, the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) has hit ammunition depots and troop rally points since its delivery - to devastating effect. Secretary of Ukraine's National Security And Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, had said about this weapon: “When (it) came in, the Russian war machine could instantly feel its effect.”

And last on the Ukrainian side - but also the Russian - the old, but still very effective, S-300. Designed to blast Western planes out of the air, its very presence has prevented Russia from utilizing its air force in the war.

But Ukraine's impressive resistance and growing arsenals are not unopposed—Russia has unveiled its wonder weapons in the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted: "This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system - ‘Zircon’ - which has no equivalent, this is a hypersonic sea-based system - and other new weapons."

Hypersonic missiles can travel 27 times the speed of sound and maneuver in the atmosphere and are impossible to intercept. These have joined the traditional Kalibr cruise missiles that have pounded Ukraine's power grid into dust.

But Russia has a new ally, Iran, and is trying to change the calculus of war. Assaf Orion from Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) noted, “Don't take a 2 million dollar tomahawk or multimillion dollar Kalibr, but a $20,000 Shahed-136… it's got a 100-pound warhead and does exactly what it needs to do.”

The Shahed-136 is a loitering munition. It's cheap, precise, and can be fired in mass to overwhelm air defenses - and Russia has reportedly ordered thousands from Tehran.

“Iran will surely get experience in battle using those systems and compete against operational Western systems and develop military ties with Russia,” Orion continued, “the same as with Syria, but far more profound.”

But the most ubiquitous weapon across both sides is also the oldest in use and the backbone of Russia's military: artillery - no less effective now than in Europe's last great conflict, when Stalin reputedly said, “Artillery is the god of war.”

As the conflict passes the one-year mark, heavier weapons are being committed to the struggle. The West has pledged hundreds of modern main battle tanks to the front, and although Russia has yet to reveal its response, the guns still thunder as each side strives for a breakthrough.