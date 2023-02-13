Ukraine-Russia war: A year of the deadly conflict in pictures

The strongest images of a year of war in Ukraine

YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP An employee holds the flag of the Hospitallers voluntary medical battalion, which assists in medical evacuations of injured Ukrainian servicemen, at the driver's seat near Donetsk, Ukraine. DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP Ukrainian servicemen take part in joint military training of the Armed Forces, National Guards, Border Guards and Security Service of Ukraine in the Rivne region near the border with Belarus. Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP Ukrainian servicemen take part in joint military training of the Armed Forces near the border with Belarus. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Ukrainian poet Olena Herasymyuk, also known as 'Hera', poses during her work as a paramedic for the Hospitallers voluntary medical battalion, which assists in medical evacuations of injured Ukrainian military personnel, Donetsk region, Ukraine. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP A Ukrainian serviceman of the State Border Guard Service works in a position in Bakhmut, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. JOHN THYS / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses with EU leaders at the start of a summit at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Aaron Chown/Pool via AP Britain's King Charles III (L) holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace, London. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP A Ukrainian serviceman from the State Border Guard Service demonstrates a drone with a mimetic grenade in Bakhmut. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Ukrainian servicemen from the artillery unit of the 80th air assault brigade serve themselves a hot lunch, a Ukrainian dish Borscht, near Bakhmut. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Orthodox Christians attend Sunday prayers in the basement of the Church of All Saints amid the sounds and vibrations of shelling in Bakhmut. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Ukrainian soldiers march near the front line in the Donetsk region. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP A Ukrainian man pulls the fishing net from a frozen lake near Kramatorsk. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP Kateryna Avdeyeva holds a portrait of her friend, a Ukrainian soldier from the Azov battalion killed in action in Bakhmut, during his funeral in Sloviansk. Anatolii Stepanov / AFP Nikolay, 71, and Olga Tomah, 70, near a residential building where their apartment burned after a Russian bombardment in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue The dead body of a 62-year-old who walked out of her home with her husband one evening after drinking tea when the building was struck by shelling. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Residents gather at an aid distribution point for supplies in downtown Kherson, southern Ukraine. AFP-JIJI A woman walks past a destroyed building in the small Ukrainian town of Borodyanka. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue A family reunites for the first time since the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kherson region, in Tsentralne, southern Ukraine. BULENT KILIC / AFP An old woman walks in the village of Arkhanhelske, Kherson region, Ukraine, after the passage of Russian forces. AFP An explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine. Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP A wounded Ukrainian serviceman crosses the bridge over the Oskil River in Kupiansk. ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP Police officers detain a man in Moscow, Russia, following calls to protest against partial mobilization. BULENT KILIC / AFP A Ukrainian soldier kisses his partner before boarding a train for Dnipro at the Odesa train station. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to the media in the town of Bucha. Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, says she was 'horrified by the images of civilians lying dead in the streets and in improvised graves in the town of Boutcha in Ukraine' Russian Emergencies Ministry/AFP The fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia, after being hit by an air raid. ARIS MESSINIS/ARCHIVES AFP A woman in front of a burning house after shelling in the town of Irpin, near Kyiv. Alexander NEMENOV / AFP A Russian soldier takes a photo of Mariupol, a strategic city in Ukraine that was bombed. Dimitar DILKOFF / STF / AFP A woman hugs her cat inside a subway train at an underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv. Aris Messinis / AFP A Ukrainian serviceman takes cover as people evacuate the town of Irpin. Bulent KILIC / AFP Ukrainian soldiers rest near the front line in the Donbas region. WOLFGANG SCHWAN/AFP A man cries next to a corpse in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after an apartment building was destroyed. WOLFGANG SCHWAN/AFP A woman with a bloody face in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after the destruction of an apartment building. DANIEL LEAL / AFP Ukrainian tanks in the center of Kyiv. CAPTURE D’ÉCRAN / SITE OFFICIEL DU KREMLIN Russian President Vladimir Putin announces in a video the start of a 'military operation' in Ukraine.