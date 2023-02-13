Ukraine-Russia: The genesis of a fratricidal conflict

The conflict is rooted in Moscow's refusal to accept that its neighbor Ukraine was moving closer to the West - geographically, culturally, and strategically

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, was the culmination of a festering eight-year-old conflict between the two neighboring countries, since the Ukrainian revolution in 2014.

In particular, it was the result of Moscow's refusal to accept that its neighbor, which it considers an integral part of its zone of influence, was moving closer to the West - geographically, culturally, and strategically.

By the end of 2013, large-scale demonstrations in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv shook the government - a reaction to then-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych's last-minute refusal to sign an association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, under pressure from Moscow.

The country, riddled with corruption, was then close to defaulting on its debts. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who yearned for a rapprochement with the West and who could no longer stand corruption among government officials took to the streets. Such demonstrations turned into riots, and in February 2014, government forces and pro-Russian militias cracked down on the protests.

Subsequent clashes left dozens of people dead but led to the removal from office of Yanukovych, who sought refuge in Russia. He was replaced by Arseni Yatsenyuk, who took over as head of a government that was favorable to EU membership.

In reaction to Yanukovych's departure, and using the abolition of Russian as an official language as a pretext - presented by Moscow as a ban on speaking Russian - armed militias took control of the parliament of Crimea, a region in southern Ukraine seceded by Russia in 1954, and where the Russian-speaking population is largely the majority. A shaky referendum was organized, and the result was a massive "yes" to Crimea's attachment to Russia - an accession that was widely condemned and not recognized by the international community.

PIERO QUARANTA / AFP Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Independence Square, known as Maidan, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pro-Russian rebels rise up

In the weeks that followed, other Ukrainian provinces with large Russian-speaking populations rose up and organized referendums to leave the Kyiv fold. Protests took place, particularly in the Donbas, a region with a large Russian minority attracted by its notable industrial sector. Clashes eventually broke out in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa, while Moscow sent thousands of agents to support the pro-Russian elements.

These events led to what would be called "The War in Donbas." Ukraine appeared deeply divided on what direction to take: In big cities and to Ukraine's west, the educated and a majority of the youth aspired to join the West, which was not necessarily the case in industrial, port, southeast cities, where a large part of the population was attached to the link with Russia.

VIKTOR DRACHEV / AFP Pro-Russian vigilantes sit on an armed personnel carrier after taking over the Ukrainian navy's headquarters in the Crimean city of Sevastopol

The Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, supported militarily by Moscow, were proclaimed in April and May 2014 by the rebels, prompting the Ukrainian military to intervene. The conflict in eastern Ukraine became frontal, leaving 13,000 people dead and displacing nearly 1.5 million others within six years.

Despite the Minsk agreements - negotiated within the framework of the famous "Normandy Format" to put an end to the fighting and establish a peace plan - and several ceasefires of varying lengths, confrontations continued.

MAXIM MALINOVSKY / AFP (L-R) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the presidential residence in Minsk

The Brussels summit in June 2021 also proved to be a trigger, when NATO leaders recalled a previous decision that Ukraine should become a member of the Western defense alliance. This membership was and continues to be a strong desire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who wishes to obtain an American military umbrella to face Russian ambitions.

NATO and Ukraine organized joint military exercises in the wake of this, which were vigorously condemned by Moscow which refused to let Ukraine escape its influence.

In November 2021, satellite images showed a massive deployment of Russian troops at its shared border with Ukraine. Despite several attempts at mediation by Western powers to avoid conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics on February 21, 2022, before ordering the start of his "special military operation" into Ukraine days later.

Russia bombed various targets in the country as Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory, from the self-proclaimed republics in the east and from Belarus to the north - marking the beginning of the year-long war.