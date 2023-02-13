Russian forces bombard Ukraine's Bakhmut as defenders brace for assault

'We see no sign whatsoever that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is President Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine'

As the war's first anniversary drew near, the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine experienced intense Russian artillery fire on Monday in what appeared to be a prelude to a significant new onslaught.

According to Ukrainian military officials, the Ukrainian troops, who had previously resisted for several months, were preparing for further ground assaults. As a result, positions in Bakhmut had been strengthened, and only those in military roles are permitted entry, said a deputy battalion commander. He also warned that any citizens who still wanted to leave the city would risk being shot at.

AP Photo/Libkos Soldiers of the Ukrainian 3rd Army Assault Brigade of the Special Operations Forces "Azov" near their armored U.S. Hummer vehicle in position near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin made capturing Bakhmut a top priority, as doing so would give Moscow a foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare triumph after several months of losses. Russia is in possession of a portion of the Donbas region - the hub of Ukrainian industry made up of Donetsk and Luhansk - and wants to take complete control.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declared in Brussels that he believed the long-awaited Russian onslaught had already begun. Ahead of a NATO defense minister's meeting on Tuesday, he stated: “We see no sign whatsoever that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is President Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine. We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities.”