Sacked Russian general Vladimir Makarov dies in apparent suicide - report

Dozens of high-profile Russian military officials and businessmen were found dead since the invasion

A Russian Interior Ministry major-general who was sacked last month as second-in-command of the ministry's anti-extremism department has been found dead after reportedly killing himself, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Russian authorities use the term "extremist" to describe a wide array of opposition groups—such as jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation—or media banned for organizing anti-government protests or disseminating information considered detrimental to the state.

The ministry's activities were ramped up after Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago.

Vladimir Makarov, 72, was found in the village of Golikovo, outside Moscow. "We were told by the security bodies that he killed himself," TASS reported. The independent Telegram channel VChK-OGPU quoted relatives as saying Makarov had plunged into depression after losing his job. It said his wife had found him with a weapon by his side.

Makarov is not the first death of a former high-profile Russian to raise eyebrows, with dozens of Russian military officials and businessmen being found dead since the start of 2022 in unexplained circumstances.

In November, Col. Vadim Boiko, 44, deputy head of the Makarov Pacific Higher Naval School in Vladivostok, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in what was described by authorities as a suicide.

Boiko, who played a major role in Russia's mobilization efforts, reportedly “executed” himself with five gunshots to the chest after allegedly being set up to take the fall for some of the problems plaguing the invasion of Ukraine, according to his widow.