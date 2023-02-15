Russia’s missiles and Iranian-made drones keep killing civilians, not only in the frontline area

This past year of Russia’s full-scale war still seems like a nightmare that no one could survive. Ukrainians call it a one long month, the non-ending February that changed our lives forever. But despite constant attacks, destruction and loss, they keep manifesting life.

As I write this at my home on the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, the siren goes off - a reminder that even more than 600 miles away from the actual frontline, your safety is an illusion.

Starting my work day with a coffee, I hear a distant explosion - “it might be an air defense,” - then, I read that Russians tried to hit something near the Polish border. We learned how to differentiate sounds, and we think we know when it is better to shelter. But we are also aware that each of our casual risk assessments is a Russian roulette.

Russia’s missiles and Iranian-made drones keep killing civilians, not only in the frontline area. Nonetheless, many stopped sheltering months ago, and you can’t blame them. The war takes not only a physical but a huge mental toll on millions of people. We have several air raid sirens a day. Add power outages due to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, and your days turn into a marathon of time and emotion management.

At first glance, cities like Lviv or Kyiv, look normal. The smell of power generators, and sight of anti-tank obstacles on street corners give it away: war became a foreign part of this normality. Cafes and other small businesses are open thanks to heroic efforts of adapting to something that no one can be ready for.

Energy workers have become superheroes of the rear: while Ukrainian soldiers are fighting the Russians back, they find ways to restore electricity supply in the direst conditions. Other Ukrainians also punch above their weight to sustain some island of stability. One can notice a boom of the wartime art, and a rise of interest in Ukrainian culture, music, and traditional crafts in support of the resistance spirit.

Yet, the war hangs over our heads like a heavy cloud that might break down anytime, and it does. In Kyiv, I spent the whole Saturday in a bathroom after waking up to an explosion that came with no air siren. That day I found out that my loved one was going to serve at the very frontline and that a Russian missile destroyed a residential building in Dnipro, killing dozens of people.

While Russia is terrorizing civilians, Ukrainians know that it is a genocidal war, and they are on a mission to survive. Life in Ukraine is an emotional sway that we try to control when possible. Keeping the war-life balance amid the non-stop flow of bad news is a daunting challenge.

Obituaries became a part of our daily social media content. Most of us know someone who died defending Ukraine, or someone who was wounded, tortured, or killed by the Russians either during occupation or in a missile attack. But when relatively safe, further from the frontline, we always remember there is worse.

Thousands continue living at the frontline, under fire and in nearly medieval conditions. With no water, heating, and infrastructure, they survive thanks to the military and volunteers that risk their lives to deliver humanitarian aid. The most heartbreaking is to see children there, often forced to endure all this because of parents who refuse to evacuate, jeopardizing their lives.

The war has made many feel immune to fear, and somewhat fatalistic. Losing your home and leaving the place where you were born has become a trauma for millions. The scale of the Russian war crimes is incomprehensible, and we realize that justice might not be restored soon.

But unlike in previous decades of nation-building and growth, today Ukrainians feel their power to change this unfortunate pattern of history. They are determined to fight Russian aggression back once and for all, and will do whatever it takes to hold Russia accountable. To achieve that, Ukrainians need to win their fight for existence. Behind the frontline, they do so also by living against all odds.

Iryna Matviyishyn is a video reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She covers the war and human rights in Ukraine.