Kyiv previously said that over 14,700 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the beginning of the invasion

Moscow has sent at least 6,000 Ukrainian children to 43 camps across Russia for “pro-Russia patriotic and military-related education” since the beginning of the war, a U.S. report revealed on Tuesday.

Children as young as four months old are being held in these camps, which could constitute a war crime, according to the report by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab. The study funded by the U.S. State Department is based on satellite imagery and public accounts.

It noted that the number of children in the camps is "likely significantly higher." Kyiv previously said that over 14,700 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the beginning of the invasion, claiming that some of them have been sexually exploited.

According to the report, Moscow wants to provide a pro-Russia viewpoint for these children through school curricula as well as “field trips to patriotic sites and talks from veterans.” Children have also been given training in firearms, although there is no evidence they were sent to fight.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1625593325783769099 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The report also said that some parents were pressured to give consent to send away their children, hoping they would return. However, in at least two of the camps, the children’s return was delayed by weeks, while at two other camps, it was postponed indefinitely.

Yale researcher Nathaniel Raymond told reporters that Russia’s actions "in some cases may constitute a war crime and a crime against humanity" as it was in "clear violation" of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the treatment of civilians during war.

“Mounting evidence of Russia’s actions lays bare the Kremlin’s aims to deny and suppress Ukraine’s identity, history, and culture,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“In many cases, Russia purported to temporarily evacuate children from Ukraine under the guise of a free summer camp, only to later refuse to return the children and to cut off all contact with their families,” U.S. state department spokesperson Ned Price told journalists, commenting on the report.

Russia has also unnecessarily expedited the adoption and fostering of Ukrainian children. According to Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights Maria Lvova-Belova, who the report claimed is actively involved in the “re-education” operation, 350 children have been adopted by Russian families with a 1,000 more waiting for adoption.

The report called for a neutral body to be granted access to the camps and for Russia to stop immediately the adoptions of Ukrainian children.