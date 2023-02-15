UN seeks $5.6b for those affected by Ukraine war; Russia declares battlefield gains

'This is not the only crisis in the world... but this is the reality and people need support as much as anywhere else'

The United Nations on Wednesday said it was seeking $5.6 billion to help millions of people in Ukraine and those who have fled the war, as Russia touted battlefield gains on the eastern front.

Refugee agency UNHCR is seeking $1.7b to help some 4.2 million refugees who have fled to 10 host countries in eastern and central Europe, excluding Russia. But the bulk of the joint appeal – $3.9b – is for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to help more than 11 million people still in Ukraine by funneling funds through over 650 partner entities.

The appeal comes as strings of crises around the world have stretched the generosity of donors. Such UN appeals rarely get fully funded, but this venture – one of the largest of its kind for a single country – could draw a large outpouring of funds from Western countries.

“Of course, this is not the only crisis in the world,” said Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. “There’s many others that deserve — I’m just back from Ethiopia, Burundi. Who talks about Burundi? Sorry, but this is the reality and people need support as much as anywhere else.”

The UN said humanitarian groups helped nearly 16 million people in Ukraine last year.

Russian offensive

Meanwhile, Russia said it had broken through two fortified Ukrainian defense lines on the eastern front.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainians had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, and that its “Southern group” was waging an offensive in the direction of Donetsk. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces repelled some Russian attacks in Luhansk, but added: "The situation in the region remains difficult."

Moscow has intensified attacks across a swathe of southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive has been widely anticipated.