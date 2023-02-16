A Ukrainian love story: How Russia, Iran became closer than ever amid the war

In the face of increasing international isolation and worsening economic woes, two of the world’s biggest pariah states are solidifying their alliance

“What’s beginning to emerge is at least the beginnings of a full-fledged defense partnership between Russia and Iran, with the Iranians supplying drones to the Russians, which are killing Ukrainian civilians as we speak today, and the Russians beginning to look at ways in which, technologically or technically, they can support the Iranians" – this quote by CIA Director William Burns illustrates, perhaps in the clearest way, the deepening relationship between Moscow and Tehran since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Despite an absence of deep love and often a presence of distrust between the two countries, Russia and Iran have managed to maintain a relationship for decades, mainly in the fields of military and economy. This partnership of convenience against Western powers also manifested in cooperation against common enemies in the Syrian civil war, despite their interests not always being fully aligned.

For the first few months of the war in Ukraine, Tehran sought to portray itself as neutral in the conflict. But as the war progressed – amid a dwindling Russian stockpile of munitions and growing internal instability inside Iran due to widespread anti-regime protests and stifling economic troubles – these authoritarian regimes found themselves increasingly in sync, mainly under the wings of 'kamikaze' drones.

While Tehran initially denied it supplied Moscow with hundreds of bomb-laden drones used in deadly attacks in Ukraine since October, the Islamic Republic later admitted it sent Russia a limited number of drones, "many months" before the war.

Recent reports also indicate that Iran is planning to provide Russia with advanced short-range ballistic missiles, and intends to help Moscow establish its own production line of Iranian drones.

This deepening partnership has stoked concern among Western powers, which only intensifies as the ties grow stronger. "Iran has become Russia's top military backer," U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said.

But this growing partnership between Iran and Russia over the past year was not limited to security cooperation alone. Last month, Moscow and Tehran linked their banking systems, as both countries are chafing under Western sanctions. And as of early March 2022, Russia had surpassed Iran as the most sanctioned country in the world.

Isolated and embattled, it became clear to both regimes that they need new friends.

As Russia’s aggression on Ukraine progressed and stagnated, it found itself, along with Iran, part of a small "club" of authoritarian nations – one whose members, like Venezuela and North Korea, seek not only to advance their own regional strategic goals but also to challenge what they see as a U.S.-dominated global order.

So, in the face of increasing international isolation and worsening economic woes, two of the world’s biggest pariah states are solidifying their alliance – one that has only deepened ever since Russian tanks crossed into Ukrainian territory just under a year ago.