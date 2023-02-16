Russia launches fresh missile strikes, critical infrastructure hit in Lviv

Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks - bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia began launching missile attacks across the country on Thursday after the West promised to increase military assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces in support of an upcoming counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials said air defenses in the south downed eight Kalibr missiles fired from a ship in the Black Sea. Still, other missiles impacted northern and western Ukraine and the central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd.

Authorities said that one missile struck an industrial site in the western city of Lviv, causing a fire that was brought under control. The governor of the Lviv region, Maxime Kozytsky, said that a strike had hit "essential infrastructure" without causing any casualties.

"The enemy's offensive continues in the east, (with) round-the-clock attacks," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. "The situation is tense. But our fighters are not allowing the enemy to achieve their goals and are inflicting very serious losses.”

In an evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "We have to ensure that this spring it is truly felt that Ukraine is moving towards victory." Russia calls the invasion a "special military operation" against security threats and has cast deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine as proof that the West is escalating the war.