The global economic impact of the war in Ukraine

Around the world, consumers have noticed a rise in the cost of goods - a result of the devastating war in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 created immense human suffering and devastated Ukraine’s economy, shrinking it by a third, according to the country’s economy ministry. While Western sanctions are starting to starve Russia's revenues from energy and other exports, the war has significantly affected global trade. Additionally, it continues to have an enormous impact on the cost of natural gas and staple grains while destroying some of the most fertile lands in Eastern Europe.

For Ukraine, The Russian invasion came after a decade of extreme aggression, including occupying territories east of the country, most notably the Crimea Peninsula. For the rest of the world, the invasion came after two years of the Covid pandemic that had already led to record rises in public debt, inflation-fueled cost-of-living crises, and labor shortages in many sectors that were brought about by a ‘great resignation’ of people who discovered an alternative life during the pandemic.

The escalation of deglobalization

The process of deglobalization and increased economic protectionism fueled by the trade wars between the U.S. and China since 2016 and by Brexit in 2020 was expedited by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, financial sanctions imposed on Moscow came as hurdles to world trade, resulting in the current trade era with allies, in which stability and reliability take priority over price and geographical proximity.

Impact on the economies of Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine

“During 2022, Ukraine’s economy suffered the largest losses and damage in the history of its independence,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in January 2023.

But the projected 30.4 percent contraction in the gross domestic product is much better than experts feared shortly after Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Then, most projections estimated that Ukraine’s economic output would plunge by more than 40 percent.

Energy infrastructure in the country has been hit particularly hard recently as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops seek to make this winter a cold and dark one for Ukrainians.

The cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine was roughly $349 billion in a September 2022 assessment from the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine’s government. This number has grown since and will continue to grow with no end to the war in sight.

A breakthrough deal with Russia to restart grain shipments via the Black Sea has helped Ukraine’s sizable agricultural sector since July 2022. But exports of products such as wheat are still well below where they were before the war began. Tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid from the West has also played a crucial role, allowing the government to continue to provide services.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka People line up to withdraw their money from an ATM in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Russia

In March 2022, the Institute of International Finance forecasted that the Russian economy would contract by 15 percent by the end of the year. Yet, over the last year, the Russian economy appears to have shrunk by a considerably lower percentage, slightly more than 3 percent. Now, the International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to see a minimal recovery of 0.3 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, it expects the European Union to expand by a mere 0.7 percent and British GDP to fall by 0.6 percent, so as you can see, the aggressor doesn’t fall far behind.

Within days of the invasion, the Russian central bank saw $300 billion in foreign assets frozen. In the following weeks and months, Western governments moved to block all foreign investment; disconnected three-quarters of the Russian financial sector from the SWIFT payments network; blocked exports of high-tech components; stopped flights, shipping, maintenance and insurance services to Russia; and weaned themselves off Russian energy.

How did Russia strengthen its economy throughout the war? First, through capital controls and aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russian central bank avoided a catastrophic financial crisis in the spring of 2022. Moreover, the government’s remaining financial reserves will provide a cushion for some time to come.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File A woman walks past an exchange office screen showing the currency exchange rates of U.S. Dollar to Russian Rubles in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The energy crisis

Across Europe, gas bills nearly doubled and electricity costs spiked by an average of 70 percent in the first six months of the war. The governments' reactions varied, with some expecting that their residents bear the costs and others sponsoring household electricity bills concerning upcoming election rounds.

Energy costs spiked due to several reasons. First, European countries began weaning themselves off Russian fossil fuels to pressure Vladimir Putin’s economy. Still, then Russia, in turn, sharply reduced Russia’s oil exports to European countries. The most major step came in July 2022, when Russia cut natural gas exports to Europe entirely.

But with supplies tight on the global market, Russia remained a dominant exporter even without Europe, selling more of its supply to China and India over the last year. But even amid the war and albeit the imposed sanctions, Russia’s trade with some western countries like Japan and Belgium grew significantly in 2022.

But there is also an opportunity for a positive pivot - Russia’s weaponization of its gas and oil exports bolstered the case for an energy transition already made urgent by climate change. Early in 2022, there was a global rush back to coal due to the shortage of oil and gas supplies, but that was followed by a growing push to invest in renewable energies that are far less vulnerable to geopolitical shocks. The International Energy Agency expects falling Russian oil exports to soon contribute to a plateau in global demand for fossil fuels, offering the potential for a faster transition toward green energy.

AP Photo/Bilal Hussein A worker counts money at a gas station in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon.

Staple food cost crisis

The war in Ukraine - as well as sanctions against Russia - have resulted in a massive decline in the supply of major staple foods, which has led to a rise in food prices globally.

Ukraine is the world’s largest producer of sunflower oil. Combined with Russia, it is responsible for more than half of global exports of vegetable oils. The region also exports over a third (36 percent) of the world’s wheat.

Food shortages precipitated by the war are hurting food prices everywhere, with the hardest hit being developing economies where the world’s poorest live. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that the global Food Price Index (FPI) was up 12.6 percent from February to March 2022. This is the highest level since its inception in 1990. In addition, the price of vegetable oils and cereals increased to all-time highs in that period.

Focusing on country-level statistics, the largest leap in food price inflation between February and March 2022 has been in developing/emerging regions such as sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the vulnerability of the poor, who are first to suffer from extreme global changes.

AP Photo/Hassene Dridi People shop at a supermarket, in Tunis, Tunisia.

Global growth projections for 2023

At the beginning of 2023, the global economy continued to be weakened by the war through significant disruptions in trade and food and fuel price shocks, all of which contributed to high inflation and subsequent tightening in global financing conditions. Activity in the Euro area has markedly deteriorated in the second half of 2022 due to distressed supply chains, increased financial strains and consumer and business confidence declines.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine and the Western sanctions that followed harmed thousands of businesses across Europe and the world for whom Russia was a major trading and business partner. Russia’s economy is the 11th largest in the world, and the ripple effect is still hard felt across various sectors.

The International Monetary Fund estimated the global economy grew 3.4 percent in 2022 — barely one percentage point lower than it had forecast before the war started and before the world’s central banks took aim at inflation with significant interest rate hikes. Whether world growth can now match the Fund’s 2023 forecast of 2.9 percent remains to be seen.