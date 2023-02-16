NATO chief says ready for long standoff with Russia, admits ‘we knew’

'Putin wants a different Europe, wants a Europe where he can control neighbors, where he can decide what countries can do'

NATO must be prepared for a long standoff with Russia beyond the immediate crisis triggered by Moscow’s year-old invasion of Ukraine, bloc chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on its pro-Western neighbor plunged Europe into its most dangerous crisis since World War II and pushed NATO into the biggest overhaul of its defenses since the Soviet Union collapsed.

“Putin wants a different Europe, wants a Europe where he can control neighbors, where he can decide what countries can do,” Stoltenberg told AFP. “We need to be prepared for the long haul, this may last for many, many, many, many years.”

NATO members have yet to send their own forces to Ukraine, and some Western officials fear that a direct military conflict could escalate into a nuclear war between the West and Russia.

NATO would "always look into where there are opportunities to again come into the situation where there is room for a better relationship, but with the current behavior of the Russian regime, the regime in Moscow, there's no way,” Stoltenberg said.

He also recalled going to sleep on the eve of February 24, 2022, knowing full well the carnage that would be unleashed within hours.

"I went to bed. But it was a very short night,” Stoltenberg said. “I was called by my chief of staff and he just briefly told me that they have started, meaning the invasion has started. No surprise, because we knew."

While many around the world held out hope that Moscow would not risk a full-scale assault, there was no doubt for the NATO secretary general that Putin was set to move.

"It's possible to be shocked by the brutality of the war. But there's no way to be surprised because this was really something that was predicted months ahead of the invasion.”