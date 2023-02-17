The high cost of victory: An Ambassador’s reflections on a year of war

Soon we will mark a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine - a brutal war has claimed over 20,000 dead, 30,000 wounded and 8,000 missing

Soon we will mark a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So far, this brutal war has claimed over 20,000 dead, 30,000 wounded and 8,000 missing; unfortunately, these numbers are increasing daily. The events of the last 12 months have been challenging for the Ukrainian people, as we are forced to defend our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

I recently visited Kyiv, and the sights are extremely difficult! We are dealing with an aggressive attacker who does not spare innocent citizens - men, women and children - whose only sin is that they live in a city in Ukraine, a target that the Russians have marked for barbaric attacks on innocent people. In addition to the many victims that this war claims, it destroys the country and its citizens, severely damages the European economy, and leads to a situation in which many citizens become refugees and undoubtedly affects the global balance of power.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti People check the damage of their apartments after being hit by a Russian missile in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

It started in March 2014, when Russian military forces entered Crimea and occupied key strategic locations. Later, Russian military forces moved into eastern Ukraine, capturing key cities and towns, creating the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics.” In February 2022, Russia attempted a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by targeting civilians, capturing whole towns as hostages, and murdering, raping and torturing Ukrainians.

As the war continues, the international community has become increasingly involved. The United Nations condemned Russian aggression and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The European Union and NATO also expressed their support for Ukraine and enhanced economic sanctions on Russia in response to its aggression. Unfortunately, the fighting has continued despite these efforts, and the cost to the Ukrainian people has been devastating. During the war, millions were displaced, and the Ukrainian government struggled to deal with the humanitarian crisis. Fortunately for us, the international community - especially Western countries - provided us with the aid and military support we needed to win the war.

Shlomi Amsalem, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Throughout the past year, we were privileged to receive humanitarian aid from the people of Israel and the government. At the same time - although I work a lot with leaders and officials in Israel to also receive military defense assistance - we have had difficulty receiving significant aid from the Israeli government. Adequate anti-missile defense systems are essential to us - we desperately need them to resist Russian aggression, which uses artillery weapons, drones and bombs against us. Most of it targets innocent civilians, and Jewish holy places were also damaged in this context. We are grateful for the humanitarian aid, but I continue to appeal to the new government and expect more significant assistance. As mentioned, blankets, medicines and bandages will not win the war! We desperately need more extensive help. Democratic countries help us with all their means, but Israel has not taken an unequivocal position. Day by day, the sense of frustration is growing that the Israeli government is not doing enough to help.

Especially since it is clear to everyone that Iran is involved in the war and is not afraid to help Russia murder Ukrainian citizens - and since Iran is already using its technologies and will continue to use them in the future against the State of Israel - this should strengthen Israel's interest in helping us. Iran's involvement proves that the war is not only ours but must worry the rest of the world, especially Israel, whose number one enemy is now also involved in killing Ukrainians whose only sin is that they are Ukrainian citizens.

Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP People demonstrate outside the Iranian embassy in Ukraine on in Kyiv, after the city was hit by swarms of kamikaze drones sold by Iran to Russia.

Looking back on the past year, it is clear that Ukraine is facing extremely difficult challenges and hardships. Russia’s war took a heavy toll on the Ukrainian people, but it also showed the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian nation. Despite the odds, Ukraine stands by its sovereignty and territorial integrity and shows the world what it means to defend its home.

As Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, I am proud of my country and the people who showed courage and determination in the face of adversity. The Ukrainian people deserve better, and I hope that in the future, Israel will be a stronger and more vocal ally for Ukraine in times of need.