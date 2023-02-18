Wagner Group suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine, says White House

Half of all fatalities have happened since mid-December as combat in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has worsened

The Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with roughly 9,000 men killed in action, the White House stated on Friday.

The United States assesses that 90 percent of Wagner group fighters killed in Ukraine since December were prisoners, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a routine briefing, according to Reuters. According to an NSC spokeswoman citing recently downgraded intelligence, half of all fatalities have happened since mid-December as combat in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has worsened.

AP Photo/Libkos A Ukrainian soldier walks along a street in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Writing on the wall reads "Bakhmut loves Ukraine."

The mercenary outfit, according to Kirby, made some small but significant successes recently in and around Bakhmut. Still, it had taken several months to get there, and at a "devastating cost that is not sustainable." Kirby continued: "It is possible that they may end up being successful in Bakhmut, but it will prove of no real worth to them because it is of no real strategic value.”

He added that Ukrainian forces would maintain strong defensive lines across the Donbas region. Despite recent statements from Yevgeny Prigozhin, the creator of Wagner, that he had stopped recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine, Kirby informed reporters that Wagner continues to rely primarily on inmates sent to war with no training or equipment.