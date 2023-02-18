Explosions reported after new missile attack on Ukraine

A photo of what seemed to be missile wreckage laying in a field was shared on the Telegram messaging app by the governor of Mykolaiv's southern area

According to local government sources, two explosions were heard in a city in western Ukraine as the nation was under attack by a fresh barrage of Russian missiles. As a precaution against future grid strikes, some regions limited electrical delivery.

The regional governor reported hearing two explosions in Khmelnytskyi, a city located 170 miles west of Kyiv. Authorities in many southern and eastern areas of Ukraine warned of potential preventative power outages to limit damage to the grid in case of a strike shortly after air raid alerts were issued nationally on Saturday morning.

A photo of what seemed to be missile wreckage laying in a field was shared on the Telegram messaging app by Vitaliy Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv's southern area. He stated that at least one Russian missile had been shot down and said it was most certainly a piece of a Ukrainian air defense missile. He wrote on Telegram: “Let's say this - the score for shot down missiles has been opened.”

Since last October, Russia - which invaded its neighbor almost a year ago - has launched many missile salvos at Ukraine's energy infrastructure. After months of Russian setbacks, Kyiv has been anticipating a new military offensive, believing that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to highlight military achievements before the anniversary of the unprovoked invasion on February 24.