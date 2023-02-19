‘Putin already lost this war a long time ago’: Expert on urban warfare tells i24NEWS

'Every person I met was actively engaged in resistance or defending their right to be free'

Retired U.S. army Major John Spencer, an expert on urban warfare, who traveled to Ukraine and analyzed the situation on the ground, shared his insights on the prospects of the war with i24NEWS.

As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches, Spencer believes Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is as far from the victory as ever.

“I definitely think that Putin gambled and lost. After a year he has very little to show for it. The frontline is still precarious and dangerous for Ukraine but the path for Russia to achieve any of the goals, whether it is to take all of the Donbas or all the south of Ukraine, is unachievable, especially with the allies that Ukraine has to support its defense of its territories” the expert told i24NEWS.

According to him, there is an upcoming offensive expected from both sides without it being yet evident who is going to launch it first. However, the expert believes that Moscow will not succeed.

“Putin already lost this war a long time ago,” Spencer stressed.

His verdict comes from witnessing “old and young” Ukrainians ready to fight the Russian invasion.

“As I traveled around Ukraine, what really surprised me was that it wasn’t a fight between the Russian military and the Ukrainian military, it was a fight for all of Ukraine by all of the Ukrainians. Every person I met was actively engaged in resistance or defending their right to be free,” he said.

The fighting doesn't happen without logistics and supplies and last February Russia showed the world that “soldiers don’t fight very well when they know they don’t have food or more ammunition coming.” One of the most vivid examples is the battle of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which became a symbol of astonishing resistance of the Ukrainian fighters facing waves of attacks by the Russian mercenary Wagner group and regular army.

“Bakhmut is a unique urban fight, unlike the battle of Kyiv, and unlike Mariupol … Why urban warfare is so hard is that a defender can turn an urban terrain into a very strong defensive position because of the unique features of concrete and steel and underground structures, and that’s what we have seen Ukrainians do in Bakhmut,” he explained.

Although Bakhmut doesn’t serve a tactical reason to have such a deadly fight over this particular piece of land, it is a gate to nearby strategic cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Spencer believes that Ukraine has the strength to not only repel these attacks but to also regain all the occupied territories.

“I do think that it’s realistic that Ukraine takes (back) all of its territories, their internationally recognized borders” as long as it “maintains the overwhelming support of the West of over 50 countries, not just the United States,” he noted.

However, Ukraine’s success depends on the continued Western support, Spencer underlined.

“They don’t have a shortage in will to fight or in fighters but they need to keep the supplies flowing as much as possible,” he said, noting that Putin has “destroyed the Russian state for the goals that he cannot achieve in Ukraine because of the Ukrainians’ will to fight and the world support for it.”