Ukraine troops prepare for threat of Russia capturing Bakhmut

'We have one artillery attack from our side, and the Russians can do it five times more,' says one soldier defending Siversk, 30-year-old Stefan

Ukrainian forces said they were prepared to defend one of the potential targets of a new Russian onslaught as they conducted weekend drills close to the small town of Siversk in the country's east.

Siversk, which had a pre-war population of 10,000, is located 21 miles north of Bakhmut, which has recently seen heavy fighting and is on a straight route to Sloviansk, another important town in the Donetsk region.

"If they occupied Bakhmut, then we would be semi-encircled because on the left side, we have the Siverskyi Donets river, and the enemy will advance from the right, and it is possible to cut us off if they reach the Bakhmut highway," said the deputy Siversk battalion commander, who used the nom-de-guerre "Han," according to Reuters.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Vedmak unit patrols on the frontline near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine.

In order to protect Bakhmut, which is being attacked by Russia's Wagner mercenary squad, Ukrainian soldiers have pleaded with Kyiv's Western partners for more sophisticated weapons.

One soldier defending Siversk, 30-year-old Stefan, said their mostly Soviet-era artillery was outgunned by the enemy, noting: “We have one artillery attack from our side, and the Russians can do it five times more. It's very difficult for the guys who are standing, especially at the first line. They feel it too much.”

Russian soldiers could march on to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, two larger cities farther to the west, should they take Bakhmut. But Ukraine and its Western allies say success there would be a largely Pyrrhic victory for Moscow, given the time taken and losses sustained.