The visit comes four days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv on Monday for a surprise visit to the war-torn country, days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

In the first images emerging from the visit, Biden was seen near the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in central Kyiv, guided by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627608232910004224 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to a press statement, he met with Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, at Mariinsky Palace. In their joint remarks, Biden announced $500 million of additional assistance to Ukraine and said more details would be released in the coming days.

The U.S. president said the package will also include more military equipment, including artillery ammunition, more Javelins and more Howitzers. Biden noted that additional sanctions against Russia will be announced this week.

Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP U.S. President Joe Biden (R) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv.

"Thank you so much for coming Mr. President at a huge moment for Ukraine," Zelensky told Biden, adding that he appreciated America's support for his country.

Biden praised the Ukrainian resistance, noting that the international community initially feared Kyiv would fall in the face of Russia's aggression.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," Biden said.

"It's presumptuous of me to say this, but I thought it was important that the President of the United States be here the day that the attack began," Biden said. "Because as the president remembers, I was warning the world that Putin was going to attack. I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war," he underlined.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627611940250963968 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky said that he spoke with Biden about long-range weapons and other weapons that have not been supplied to Ukraine before, but did not detail any new commitments.

"Today our negotiations were very fruitful and very important," he said, adding that "this conversation brings us closer to the victory."

The U.S. president, who accompanied by a small group of advisors, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, voiced his admiration for ordinary Ukrainians, and said that Americans have been closely following the war and have been invested in the Ukrainian cause. He concluded by saying that Russia's President Vladimir Putin has miscalculated the outcome of his invasion.

"Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us ... He's just been plain wrong. One year later, the evidence is right here in this room. We stand here together," he stressed.