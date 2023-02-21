UN records nearly 19,000 civilian casualties in Ukraine war

7,110 civilians have been killed – including 33 children – and 11,547 have been hurt, mostly in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the UN reports

In the United Nation's most recent update on civilian casualties in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, it reported that nearly 19,000 people not involved in the fighting have either been killed or injured in the war-torn country.

According to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, 7,110 civilians have been killed – including 33 children – and 11,547 have been hurt, mostly in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. It noted that the real figure of casualties was most likely much higher.

One of the worst atrocities in the year-long conflict came in April 2022, when 58 people were killed in a rocket attack at a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk as they raced to evacuate. Among the casualties were five children, as over 100 were also wounded, in what remains to have been one of the deadliest single incidents of the war regarding civilian casualties.

Remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian were lying next to the station.

Despite both Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of being behind the attack on the crowded railway station using banned cluster munitions, Human Rights Watch recently provided compelling evidence pointing the responsibility at Russian forces.

In the embattled Donetsk region, i24NEWS scanned the destruction of the war. In one direction, Ukrainian artillery shelling Russian positions could be heard. Near the trenches in the woods, a city forbidden to civilians and the press due to the shelling of cluster bombs. In another direction, a besieged fortress where gunfire can be constantly heard.

And yet, in spite of the Russian aggression and forces almost completely encircling the area, Ukrainians continue to fight for the civilians still in danger there.