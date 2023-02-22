Ukraine war’s other exodus: Why Russians are fleeing their country

Endless international sanctions on Russia, compounded with moral conflict culminated into the perfect storm for Russians to leave

On February 24th 2022, the exodus began. As Russian president Vladimir Putin unleashed his war machine on neighboring Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians fled their homes.

It wasn't, however, the only exodus. Their circumstances may not have been the same as those of the Ukrainians, but many Russians also decided to flee their country and leave their lives behind.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed many Russians to the brink as they are unwilling to live in the shadow of a crusade they didn’t believe in. Endless international sanctions on Russia, compounded with moral conflict culminated into the perfect storm for Russians to leave.

“The initial original plans weren't such a big hurry. We wanted to come to Israel, to see if it would be possible, how we’d feel about living here and whether or not we wanted to stay," says one Russian who fled the country.

"But when the war began, we realized that there was nothing to wait for and we needed to leave as soon as possible. And so as soon as we received the documents, we immediately left,” he explains.

For many, the decision to leave was personal – they found it impossible to keep on pretending they were okay with the country’s rising authoritarianism. Others left for economic reasons, finding it extremely difficult to make a living under the increasing pressure of U.S. and European sanctions.

Whatever the reasons, political or financial, Russia was seeing its largest mass exodus since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917 and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989. And then in September 2022 Putin announced a partial mobilization, and another round of Russians began fleeing the country.

Putin's decree prompted mass hysteria as crowds rushed to Russia’s different borders hoping to escape conscription into the army. Reports said around 700,000 Russians fled the country.

"Dimitry" – not his real name - left everything to get out of Russia once the draft was ordered. Today he lives in Montenegro. He asked not to reveal his identity to keep his family in Russia as safe as possible.

“When we decided that I needed to leave, I started to search for air tickets, for any possible destination. But they were just disappearing. As you would look for them they just kept disappearing," he says.

"The only possibility was for me to get to Novosibirsk (a Russian city in Siberia), where my friend lives. And he picked me up at the airport and took me to the border with Kazakhstan. It took us six hours to drive there, then it took seven hours to cross the border and then five hours to get to Astana (Kazakhstan’s capital).”

“Sergey”, whose name was also changed for his safety, left Russia for financial reasons, but returned just a couple of weeks later.

“I was afraid that the borders would be closed, here in Russia we have lots of problems with financial things and bank transfers. And it hurts a lot of freelancers and I was thinking of going to Kazakhstan and opening bank accounts there and going there several months later," he explains.

“Kirill” - the name is also fictitious - found himself in a similar situation. His wife's pregnancy forced the couple to return unwillingly to Russia after fleeing to Kazakhstan for a couple of months.

Caught between the crossfires of Russian pride and shame, patriotism is a difficult topic for some.

"I feel that I am patriotic, it’s just that Russian propaganda stole this word from regular people and this propaganda says that a patriot is whomever claims "Putin is our great president'," laments one Russian.

"I feel like they robbed this word of its true meaning. True patriotism for me is wanting Russia to be a normal country: not killing neighbors, not killing civilians in neighboring countries. That everything should be good in Russia and that everyone should have a better life there."

Another Russian says: "For me this is a very strong word. I don’t think that I can say that I feel patriotic. I’m disappointed in many ways. I’m not even sure of the word that I would use, but of course I want everything in Russia to be better, for there to be a normal political system, to end the war. …Of course we miss Russia but patriotism—it’s a very strong word for me."

"For us, a good outcome doesn’t only mean the end of the war and a victory for Ukraine but also the end of the Putin regime. That’s when everything will be good in Russia. To have the current Russian regime fall," says a third.

With little to no hope for political change in Russia amid intensifying authoritarianism from Putin’s regime, there’s little Russians can do besides voting with their feet.