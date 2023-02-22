Russian mercenaries, regular army fight over ammunition supplies

According to the White House estimates, Wagner suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine

The row between Russia’s infamous Wagner group and Defense ministry turned public as the mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Wednesday urged Russians to pressure the army to share ammunition with his fighters.

"If every Russian at his own level - in order not to call anyone to rallies - would simply say 'give ammunition to Wagner,' as is already going on on social media, then this would already be important," he wrote on Telegram.

"We'll make them give (us) ammunition," he promised.

Prigozhin, who before the Ukraine war was known as President Vladimir Putin’s “cook,” became one of the leading media figures of the Russian invasion openly recruiting convicts from prisons to fight in Ukraine and criticizing the army leadership. Earlier on Tuesday, Prigozhin launched another public attack against the Defense ministry, accusing them of treason by depriving Wagner fighters of ammunition.

At one point he lost his temper and even started shouting.

"There is simply direct opposition going on. This can be equated to high treason,” he said in a voice message posted on his Telegram.

"The chief of the general staff and the defense minister are giving orders right and left, not just not to give Wagner PMC (private military company) ammunition, but not to help it with air transport," Prigozhin stated.

The Russian defense ministry denied his claims saying military officials were doing everything possible to supply fighters.

"Therefore, all the statements supposedly made on behalf of assault units about the lack of ammunition are completely untrue," the ministry said.

"Attempts to create a split within the close mechanism of interaction and support between units of the Russian (fighting) groups are counter-productive and work solely to the benefit of the enemy," it added.

Prigozhin responded with another voice message repeating that his fighters were short of supplies and stressing that it was "tantamount to nothing more than simply spitting at Wagner.” He added that senior army officials declined his requests for special spades to dig trenches. According to Prigozhin, Wagner fighters were "dropping like flies" due to the lack of supplies.

In another emotional message posted on Monday, the mercenaries chief claimed that some officials refused to give Wagner supplies due to personal animosity toward him. He was allegedly told to “apologize and obey” but claimed he didn’t know who he should apologize to.

Wagner fighters are the main force used by Russia to capture the key city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian army has been repelling attacks of mercenaries for months saying that scores of them died near the sieged town and accusing Moscow of using convicts as "cannon fodder." According to the White House estimates, Wagner, designated in the U.S. as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine.