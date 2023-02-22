Ghost town: Ukrainian forces holding frontline despite Russian pressure

Fighting for Bakhmut is creeping closer to Chasiv Yar, which would seemingly be the next stop in Russia's push into the Donetsk region

In a small town just west of the besieged fortress of Bakhmut, residents hunkered down there are deafened by the daily shelling of Russian bombs.

Chasiv Yar, with a pre-war population of 12,000, lies a few miles down country lanes from Bakhmut, where Russian forces have been trying to seize control for the last six months in a grinding war of attrition. With its main road damaged by the shelling, side roads to the ghost town are the only ones out of Bakhmut that Ukraine still controls, and the town is the first stop for those fleeing the besieged city.

But the fighting is creeping closer, and Bakhmut still holds, Chasiv Ya would most likely be the next destination of Russia’s incremental push into the Donetsk region were it to fall.

The unmistakable whistling sound of incoming shells sends the few locals left on the streets, mostly elderly residents, scurrying back to their homes for cover. But even there, no one is totally safe.

Predictions about the imminent fall of what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called "Fortress Bakhmut" have so far proved premature. Ukraine's defense of the city has become a symbol of the country's resistance to Russia's invasion – despite the high price it has paid in men and munitions.

Even the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted as much on Tuesday: "Bakhmut will not be taken tomorrow, because there is heavy resistance. We will not be celebrating in the near future," he said, noting Ukraine's mobilization of troops and increase in artillery fire to defend the city.

Nevertheless, Kyiv on Monday conceded that the situation north of Bakhmut was "difficult” and "under intense shelling and assaults.” On the same day, Russia's defense ministry said its forces were moving to encircle the city from the north, south, and east.