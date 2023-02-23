UN to mark 1 year of Ukraine war with resolution 'to go down in history'

Israel urges the global body to include condemnation of Iranian regime, in view of its close military ties with Russia

Marking one year of since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations was readying for a vote by the 193-member General Assembly that the United States declared will "go down in history."

"We will see where the nations of the world stand on the matter of peace in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the General Assembly.

The General Assembly appeared set to adopt a resolution on Thursday, put forward by Ukraine and supporters, stressing "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding U.N. Charter.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia's invasion and said the Charter was "unambiguous," citing from it: "All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state."

Israel, meanwhile stressed the importance of condemning the close military collaboration between Russia and Iran, with the Islamic Republic supplying munitions for Moscow's onslaught on its neighbor.

“Ukraine has been a testing ground for Iran,” Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said. “Their armaments are now being sold to some of the most dangerous international actors. If this is what the Iranian threat looks like today, I truly can not imagine what it will be like should Iran become a nuclear threshold state."

“It’s time, not for the international community to wake up but to act against the Iranian threat. Iran must be stopped,” Erdan added.