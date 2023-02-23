'Putin the recruiter of the year': NATO revival closely linked to Ukraine war

Unintended consequences of Russia's invasion of its neighbor include an unexpected revival of the alliance, seen by many as a Cold War relic

For much of the 21st century, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was seen as a lethargic dinosaur of an organization, especially when compared to its founding and glory days in the second half of the twentieth century. All that changed in early 2022 with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

War is a notoriously tricky business. Still, this cascade of unintended consequences is not what Russian President Vladimir Putin expected when he gave the order to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In 2019, the North Atlantic Treaty organization was branded brain dead by French President Emmanuel Macron. Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, wanted to withdraw his country from the inter-continental defense pact. Literally one half of the organization's strength.

But Putin’s war declaration three years later seemed to single-handedly revive the alliance, after years of casting around for relevance.

“There are actually jokes going around, around my former colleagues in NATO where I used to work that Putin is the recruiter of the year," says Samantha de Bendern, political commentator and associate fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House. "So the enlargement of NATO and more than that a new purpose to the alliance - the alliance has now re-galvanized itself. It is more united than it has been for years. Even France sees the purpose of NATO.”

By invading Ukraine, Russia’s president also catalyzed some other major shifts. “There were a lot of people within Europe, within the U.S., within the UK, who still believed that Russia was maybe an alternative to the U.S. as some sort of civilizational model - in terms of even perhaps a security guarantor for Europe," according to de Bendern. "That illusion has now dropped from the inhabitants of Europe.”

The war pushed Germany, a nation long averse to military spending to up its defense budget and export weapons. It also prompted northern European countries, Sweden and Finland, to consider joining NATO.

AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz, File A Leopard 1 tank drives in Storkau, Germany.

“These are two countries that have been historically neutral. Sweden for much longer than Finland. Finland which sort of imposed neutrality on it but the populations of these countries would not have been in favor of joining NATO, even one year ago," de Bendern says. "Now the majority of the population in both those countries are in favor of joining NATO. They have applied to join the alliance, the alliance said yes.”

But neither Finland or Sweden joining NATO poses nearly as much threat to Putin as its neighbor - Ukraine. Especially, as Kyiv was part of the former Soviet bloc and that Moscow was given assurances after the Cold War that NATO would not expand eastward.

While it has received major backing and support from both, Ukraine remains neither a member of the European Union nor NATO.

“I don’t see Ukraine becoming a full, fully-fledged member of NATO at the moment as we speak in February 2023 until the war with Russia is over," de Bendern says. "There are certain principles within the alliance - one of them is that you can not accept a new member if it has an ongoing territorial dispute. If the alliance were to accept Ukraine today then the alliance would immediately be at war with Russia. This is what NATO is seeking to avoid.”

More recently many hold that an alliance forged to push back against Soviet influence in Europe during the Cold War, was designed for crisis. Others, however, have pointed out its generational lack of collective strength.

“Europe has not managed to be united enough to have to really think about its own defense and if something can come out of this conflict, it might be reflections on that," according to de Bendern. "Europe can not rely on the United States indefinitely for its security because the United States might decide one day that it does not want to be involved in European security, it might decide to withdraw on itself. We have seen that before and it could happen again.”

The mighty alliance may have found itself divided, destabilized and discredited but it has returned to being somewhat united, stable and accredited.

An unintentional full circle brought on by one man - Russian President Vladimir Putin.