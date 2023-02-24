Israel’s ongoing balancing act between Russia, West amid the war in Ukraine

As the war goes on, so does Israel’s policy – raising the question of what - if anything - could cause Jerusalem to change course

From the get-go, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a heavy lift for Israeli policymakers, who – even in the run-up to the war – understood that Israel's interests pulled it in both directions.

For a moment in time, an Israeli prime minister diving into the fray of the war in Ukraine, when then-premier Naftali Bennett flew to foreign capitals in a bid to be the one that mediated peace. But that effort was fleeting, and for a year, Israel has mostly run away from that fray, instead of into it.

Across three prime ministers, from Bennett to Yair Lapid to the current leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel continues to craft its careful balance between standing with the West and the Ukrainian public, and managing proper ties with Russia.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is a serious violation of the international order,” then-Israeli foreign minister Lapid said at the onset of the war. “Israel condemns the attack and is ready and prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine.”

“Israel has deep, long-lasting, and good relations with Russia and Ukraine,” he assured.

Those words set the overall tone of Israel’s approach to the year-long war. Expressions of heartfelt sympathy, coupled with humanitarian relief – such as a field hospital – and followed by the Jewish state giving Ukraine its vote at the UN General Assembly, which Moscow condemned.

But Jerusalem has refrained from sending military aid, and for a time, not even defensive equipment.

“You please explain to me as a human being, not as an ambassador of Ukraine, not as a dipolomat, you please tell me how you can kill with this thing,” Ukraine’s envoy to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said at a press briefing as he wore a helmet for soldiers.

But Israel’s policy has recently been tilting more toward Ukraine’s direction.

“I came to Kyiv in the name of the Israeli government and Israeli people to show our deep solidarity with Ukraine,” urged Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during a visit to the war-torn country earlier this month.

But criticism has dogged Israel, with claims that it has essentially betrayed the West – as Jerusalem asks for Western support for its own needs, while seemingly not returning the favor on an issue central to the West’s needs.

And that was before Iran entered the picture.

“Look, I think the Ukrainian issue is a complex one,” Israel’s then-opposition leader Netanyahu said. “Israel has, obviously, a lot of interests, and I’m the first one to admit it. An issue has arisen on the question of the supply of arms to Ukraine. I think that, too, is a complicated question, but I said I’ll look into it when I get into office.”

On one hand, Iran’s supply of drones to Russia is, for Israel, a foreign policy gift, as the Islamic Republic blackens its own name across governments in Europe. On the other hand, it has proven to be a challenge for Israel as well. If the Iranian regime is such an enemy, why won’t Israel do more to help fight that enemy in Ukraine?

“But the crisis there goes beyond the boundaries of Ukraine, with the Iranian threat now at Europe’s doorstep, the international order is being challenged as well,” said Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.

The reality in Jerusalem is that Israeli policymakers are happy with their work, seeing Israel’s policy as the best possible balance of key interests. But Russia still has sway in the skies of Syria to the Jewish state’s north, as well as the leverage of more than a hundred thousand Jews living in its territory – with a threat that is not yet fully lifted to close down a key institution connected to the Israeli government, the Jewish Agency.

“Israel is very careful, some would say it’s too careful, when it comes to its approach with Russia. But this is how it is within the last 12 months,” said a Russia analyst and journalist Yair Navot told i24NEWS.

The war, of course, goes on, and in broad terms, so does Israel’s policy – raising the question of what, if anything, could cause Jerusalem to change course.

“I assume that this is how it will stay in the near future, especially now, because we have a right(-wing) government, even an extreme right government,” Navot suggested.

Israel, as ever, is caught in the crosshairs of the conflict in Europe.