UN adopts Ukraine's 'peace resolution,' demands Russian withdrawal

The UN demands Russia to 'immediately' and 'unconditionally' withdraw its troops from Ukraine, marking one-year since Moscow's invasion

The United Nations voted overwhelmingly Thursday to demand Russia "immediately" and "unconditionally" withdraw its troops from Ukraine, marking the one-year anniversary of the war with a call for a "just and lasting" peace.

In the UN General Assembly, 141 members voted in favor of the resolution - which reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity - seven opposed it, and 32 abstained, including China and India.

But this resolution is above all "symbolic," noted Richard Gowan, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, even if it will have the merit of underlining Moscow's isolation.

Like previous texts, all non-binding, the resolution reaffirms "commitment" to "the territorial integrity of Ukraine," and "demands" that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders of the country."

The text also calls for a "cessation of hostilities" and "stresses the need to achieve, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter."

Ahead of the vote, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence in his country's victory over invading Russian forces. "We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail," he said on social media.

"We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also denounced Russia's invasion and said the Charter was "unambiguous," citing from it: "All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state."

Meanwhile, Israel stressed the importance of condemning the close military collaboration between Russia and Iran, with the Islamic Republic supplying munitions for Moscow's onslaught on its neighbor.

“Ukraine has been a testing ground for Iran,” Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said. “Their armaments are now being sold to some of the most dangerous international actors. If this is what the Iranian threat looks like today, I truly can not imagine what it will be like should Iran become a nuclear threshold state."

“It’s time, not for the international community to wake up but to act against the Iranian threat. Iran must be stopped,” Erdan added.

The war has seen Western leaders step up their support for Kyiv, as G7 ministers also discussed new sanctions on Russia during the voting session. The United States will announce "sweeping" new sanctions, the White House said.