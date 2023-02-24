12 months of war in Ukraine

Exactly a year ago, Russia invaded from north, east, and south, aiming to decapitate Ukraine’s government - destroying the nation’s fighting ability

Twelve months ago, Russia stood ready to annihilate Ukraine. But as we all know, it did not play out like that.

Prior to the invasion, Russia already controlled seven percent of Ukrainian territory. Then, exactly a year ago, it invaded from north, east, and south, aiming to decapitate Ukraine’s government - destroying the nation’s fighting ability.

On day one, Russian helicopter-borne troops landed outside Kyiv at Antonov Airport. Capturing the runway would have allowed it to ferry troops directly onto Zelensky’s doorstep. But Russia underestimated its opponent; and overestimated its military capabilities. Tactical and logistical mistakes caused its failure at Antonov and in the towns surrounding Kyiv.

Even its plan B, attacking the capital from the northeast with a massive armored convoy, proved hapless as Ukrainian anti-tank teams picked it apart, stalling the invasion.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP A serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Vedmak (Witcher) unit patrols on the frontline near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine.

Moscow shifted its focus to the east, withdrawing from Kyiv in late March. But even after downsizing its objectives, it still appeared dominant. Ukrainian forces set in to soak up the onslaught.

Around Kyiv, as Ukraine’s army reentered areas occupied by Russia - communities like Bucha - they found evidence of the invaders’ passing. And Russia continued to make gains in the south, most notably with the fall of Mariupol’s Azovstal Steel factory.

Having survived the summer onslaught, Ukraine prepared to counterattack in the south. Or so it seemed.

Instead, Kyiv’s army struck in the east, capturing swathes of territory - a crucial moment that showed that it could organize attacks at the operational level, unlike its enemy. Western observers noticed - instead of survival, suddenly victory appeared possible for Ukraine. Russia’s retreat reinforced this message in early November from Kherson - the only major city it had captured.

Alexander NEMENOV / AFP A Russian soldier takes a picture of Marioupol, Ukraine

Russia switched strategies again. If it couldn’t beat Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, it would simply circumvent them. Using long-range missiles, and cheap Iranian drones, it escalated its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, targeting its power network. Siege warfare at an international level: Russia would use the cold and dark of Ukraine’s long winter to freeze its population into submission.

As winter arrived, the fighting did not let up, now centered principally around the eastern city of Bakhmut. In the slow grind of attritional fighting, the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group began to prove its worth over the Russian army. As a result, the focus of the war shifted to efforts to rearm - Russia by bringing online a considerable mass of recently mobilized infantry and Ukraine by securing access to Western heavy armor.

Will Ukraine’s advanced weapons and fighting spirit bring it out on top? Or will Russia overwhelm it under waves of cannon fodder? That will be decided on the battlefield.