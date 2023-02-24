Ukraine's Zelensky sheds tears for the dead as war enters second year

'I want to say to all of you who are fighting for Ukraine ... I am proud of you. We all, each and every one, are proud of you!'

Friday was the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated the occasion with a somber message of defiance to his people and sorrow for the thousands of soldiers who have fallen.

The 45-year-old spoke to Ukrainian military personnel and a small group of dignitaries on a chilly, overcast morning in Kyiv's St Sophia Square, near the cathedral's green and gold dome, which is a testament to the city's resiliency. Zelensky stated: “I want to say to all of you who are fighting for Ukraine ... I am proud of you. We all, each and every one, are proud of you!"

In the 30-minute event, Zelensky displayed his emotions - as he has throughout the war - fighting back the tears as he presented honors for the Hero of Ukraine to soldiers, one of whom was using crutches, and to the mother of a fallen soldier. The national anthem was being played while he cried. All in attendance knelt for a minute of silence.

Zelensky is still well-liked in Ukraine. He communicates with the populace through daily messages recorded on a smartphone and works to maintain international support by securing funding and weaponry. In addition, he recorded a special address of nearly 15 minutes titled "The Year of Invincibility" for the anniversary, in which he vowed to defeat the enemy.

"A year ago on this day, from this same place, around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds," he said, recalling the first day of what has become Europe's worst conflict since World War Two.