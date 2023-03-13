International Criminal Court to open war crimes proceedings against Russia

The ICC wants to address Russia's alleged abduction of Ukrainian children as well as the deliberate firing of missiles at civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will open two cases against Russian officials for the invasion of Ukraine, The New York Times reported on Monday. The American news outlet said the first case will revolve Russia's alleged abduction of Ukrainian children, who were then sent for adoption or to re-education camps.

The second case against Russia will focus on the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure such as power plants and water production plants by Russian forces with missiles. The court will also issue arrest warrants for several individuals, the New York Times reported, citing current and former court officials. The newspaper did not, however, provide details on who would be charged.

ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP A building partially destroyed by Russian shelling in Ukrainian town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

An investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine was opened by the Hague-based ICC just days after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

The court's prosecutor, Karim Khan, said earlier this month, after a visit to Ukraine, that the alleged abductions of children "are being investigated as a matter of priority by my office."

"Children cannot be treated as spoils of war," he said in a statement last week. Posting a photo of himself next to empty beds, Khan said he had visited a children's home in southern Ukraine that was "empty, the result of the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation" or other occupied areas.

The ICC prosecutor added in his statement that he had "a sense that the momentum towards justice is gathering pace." Khan has previously described Ukraine as a "crime scene" and has also visited the town of Butcha, near Kyiv, where residents were massacred by Russian forces.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the ICC, but Kyiv has accepted the court's jurisdiction and is working with Karim Khan's office. Russia denies allegations of war crimes committed by its troops. Experts have stated that it is unlikely that it will ever hand over suspects.